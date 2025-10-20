StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

It's an interesting post. As someone who's managed two festivals (Haunted House FearFest and Berlin Sci-fi FilmFest), both niche and mid-to-lower-tier. I can confirm that premiere status isn't a requirement for most festivals.

However, presenting a film as a world, European, or national premiere can actually boost its appeal. This exclusivity often helps gain more attention from both audiences and media. In my experience, screenings labelled as premieres can create a novelty value and attract a larger audience - There's nothing like seeing somethng first.

Major festivals like Cannes, Venice, and Berlin prioritise premiere status which align with studio and distribution deals. The majority of festivals (93.8% according to a recent study) place no restrictions on prior screenings, it isn't beneficial to the festival when you are looking to screen the best films possible.

Nonetheless, offering a premiere is sometimes a good strategic move to enhance a film's visibility and audience engagement, assuming that it is offered to a reputable festival with a guaranteed audience.

