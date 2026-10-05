StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Remus Noronha's avatar
Remus Noronha
Oct 5

I wonder if Rotten Tomatoes has a similar bias.

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Epistemic Productions's avatar
Epistemic Productions
6d

Stephen, your work is thoughtful and compelling. And, you had us at "notes." Can't wait for the next analysis.

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